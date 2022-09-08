General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $227.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.