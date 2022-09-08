GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 19,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -35.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Insider Activity at GitLab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 88.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

