GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.