GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
