GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 28,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,856. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -35.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.