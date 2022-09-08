GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 28,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,856. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -35.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
