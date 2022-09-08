Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Global Energy Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

About Global Energy Metals

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

Further Reading

