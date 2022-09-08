Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Down 7.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 156,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,132,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Globalstar Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
