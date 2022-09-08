Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $11.16 on Thursday, hitting $219.45. The stock had a trading volume of 363,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day moving average is $214.75. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

