Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.
NYSE:GLOB traded up $11.16 on Thursday, hitting $219.45. The stock had a trading volume of 363,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day moving average is $214.75. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
