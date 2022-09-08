Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of GLOB opened at $208.29 on Thursday. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.02.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,741,000 after acquiring an additional 150,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,511,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

