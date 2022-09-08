GOMA Finance Trading 33.9% Higher This Week (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $773,886.11 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GOMA Finance Coin Profile

GOMA Finance (CRYPTO:GOMA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

