Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 355,996 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Gores Technology Partners II Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

