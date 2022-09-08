Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

LOPE opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

