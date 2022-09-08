Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,071.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,330,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,071.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,330,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,484.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,840.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 336,335 shares of company stock worth $738,292. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Great Elm Group worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.