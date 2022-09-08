Green Climate World (WGC) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Green Climate World (WGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges. Green Climate World has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $228,809.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

Green Climate World (CRYPTO:WGC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official website is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Climate World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

