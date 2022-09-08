Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

GO traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 59,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,896. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,518. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

