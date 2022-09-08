Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Up 3.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

