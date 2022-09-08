Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.36

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $5.99. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 2,576 shares trading hands.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 3.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.
