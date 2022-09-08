Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $10.35. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 6,769 shares traded.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 7.49% of Gyrodyne worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.