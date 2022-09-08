Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Down 2.8%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20. Approximately 4,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.11 million and a PE ratio of 57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.64.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

