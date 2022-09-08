Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 2,839 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 581.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

