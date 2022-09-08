Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.44 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
