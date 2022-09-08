Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 65,323 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,323 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $19,037,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,940 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

