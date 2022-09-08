Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

