Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

HNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNVR. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

