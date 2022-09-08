Harbor Spring Capital LLC Sells 58,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Workday makes up 3.3% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -212.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

