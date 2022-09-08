Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.