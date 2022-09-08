HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,999,000 after acquiring an additional 143,254 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.