Head-To-Head Analysis: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) versus Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.46%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out -24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Sculptor Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 4.24% 10.39% 2.64% Victory Capital 32.66% 35.55% 14.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Victory Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $626.07 million 0.99 $17.32 million ($2.10) -4.58 Victory Capital $890.27 million 2.10 $278.39 million $4.00 6.83

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Sculptor Capital Management on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 130 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. The company has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

