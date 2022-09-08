Head-To-Head Review: Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) vs. The Competition

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sigma Additive Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions’ rivals have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million -$7.39 million -1.07 Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.32

Analyst Ratings

Sigma Additive Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Additive Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors 49 160 381 6 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 37.79%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions rivals beat Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.