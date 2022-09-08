Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.97

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 15745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,887,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 261,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,751 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 468,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

