Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 178,694 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $26.20.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $917.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

