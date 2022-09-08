Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $306,108.90 and $2,074.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.01088327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00853558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017048 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021676 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000313 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
