High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Trading 7.4% Higher

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.45. 665,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

