HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,366 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 10.92% of HireRight worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $3,235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,551,000.

HireRight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,684. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 467,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

