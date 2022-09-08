Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.89

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 682602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0122 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

