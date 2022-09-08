Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HRL opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

