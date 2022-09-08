Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Howdoo has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

