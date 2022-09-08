Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

