Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.9 %
NYSE HBM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 47,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
