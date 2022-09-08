i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 4,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

