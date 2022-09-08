Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,085,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

