Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.74 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

