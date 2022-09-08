Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.33 and its 200 day moving average is $431.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

