II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.
IIVI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,905. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $75.05.
In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
