IMARA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,595 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,335% compared to the average daily volume of 284 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at IMARA
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 83,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $92,350.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,017,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,729.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IMARA
IMARA Stock Up 12.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 433,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. IMARA has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
