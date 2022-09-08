IMARA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRAGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,595 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,335% compared to the average daily volume of 284 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMARA

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 83,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $92,350.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,017,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,729.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IMARA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 433,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. IMARA has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

