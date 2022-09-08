IMARA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,595 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,335% compared to the average daily volume of 284 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 83,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $92,350.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,017,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,729.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 433,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. IMARA has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

