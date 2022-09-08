Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 5,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
