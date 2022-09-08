Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Trading Down 1.7%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 5,842,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 35,684,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $42,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

