Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Independence Realty Trust worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,542. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

