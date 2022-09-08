Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Down 6.5%

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $64.88. Approximately 8,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 148,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

