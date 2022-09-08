Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.21. 32,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 334,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Inhibrx Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $633.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 316.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,896 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

