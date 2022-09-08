Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Inrad Optics Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of -0.27.

About Inrad Optics



Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

